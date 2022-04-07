Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 reportedly stick with fingerprint sensor in power key

We’re still a few months out from the debut of Samsung’s next generation of foldables, but information is slowly coming out regarding the new devices. Today, a new report claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will both ship with the same side-mounted fingerprint sensor as past generations.

Business Korea reports that Samsung will not be using in-display fingerprint sensors on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 when the two foldables debut later this year. Samsung apparently “considered” using the tech in these new devices, but has since decided to stick with a fingerprint sensor in the power button.

Apparently, Samsung decided to stick with the power button integration in part for the sake of the user experience, as it allows the device to “recognize fingerprints naturally while opening their screens.”

If Samsung had adopted an in-display sensor, the implementation would likely have been similar to a patent by the company, where two sensors are connected to each other. One appears in the center of the outer display, and the other on the left side of the internal display, that is, at least in the context of the Fold 4. Notably, Vivo is apparently planning to use two ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in its upcoming foldable, which should debut next week.

This report also reiterates that Samsung will launch Fold 4 and Flip 4 in Q3.

9to5Google’s Take

While in-display fingerprint sensors are pretty much the standard on flagships at this point, and for good reason, this is only a good thing.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor makes all too much sense for these form factors. On the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it allows the device to be unlocked both when closed and opened up. If Samsung were to switch to an in-display sensor, there would have to be one sensor on the outer screen and another inside to replicate the current experience. Meanwhile, the Flip 4 would suffer even worse from the switch away from a side-mounted sensor, as it would mean fully opening the device before unlocking, and losing secure access to Samsung Pay while the phone is closed.

