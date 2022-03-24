Samsung tipped to use ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+’ on Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4, debut a new foldable too

Samsung has doubled down on foldables over the past couple of years, and it seems the next generation will take a step even past Samsung’s current Galaxy S22 series. The latest rumors claim that Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will use a new “Plus” variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and they’ll also be joined by a brand-new form factor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are expected to be largely similar to their predecessors, with some slight display tweaks on both models and an S Pen silo in the Fold 4. But according to Ice Universe, both the Fold 4 and Flip 4 will also adopt a new version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 built by TSMC. This new chip, expected to be called the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+,” would be built by TSMC instead of Samsung, with some performance boosts coming alongside that change in manufacturing.

This would certainly be a notable departure from the past few generations of Samsung foldables, which have always used the same chipset as the Galaxy S flagship of the same year. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, for instance, uses the same Snapdragon 888 as the Galaxy S21 series, despite a Snapdragon 888+ having been available around the time of its launch.

Apparently, that’s not all Samsung has in store, though. A report from Galaxy Club claims that Samsung is readying a third foldable form factor for the market this year, which is currently only known as “N4.” The “4” in this context refers to the device being a part of Samsung’s fourth generation of foldables.

What we don’t know, however, is what this new foldable could look like. Samsung did show off some neat new designs back at CES including a rollable display, and multiple devices with double-folding displays, but nothing was confirmed for future production.

