Deals: Google Nest Hub bundle hits $150, Wemo Mini Smart Plug $19, more

All of today’s deals are headlined by a Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundle that includes the latest Nest Cam Indoor for $150. That’s alongside Wemo’s Mini Smart Plug at $19 to go with and a $300 DJI FPV Drone discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen with latest Nest Cam Indoor

B&H is now offering the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundled with the latest Nest Cam Indoor for $150. Normally, you’d pay $100 for each of the first-party smart home accessories with today’s offer saving you 25%. This is the best value for both this year and is $5 below the lowest combined pricing we’ve seen for both throughout 2022 so far – entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Also included in the bundle today is the latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor. It’ll integrate right into the rest of your Assistant setup for pulling up feeds on the Nest Hub that’s also in the package as well as your smartphone or a smart TV. The camera can record in 1080p and sports a wired form-factor with 135-degree field of view and night vision support. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Bring Wemo’s Mini Smart Plug to your Assistant setup

Amazon now offers the Wemo Mini Smart Plug V3 for $19. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is the best discount in over two months at 22% off the going rate. While this isn’t the just-released model with Thread, this Wemo smart plug still delivers its most compact design yet, an offering that won’t hog both outlets on the wall.

Form-factor updates aside, there’s still the same reliable integration with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant that doesn’t depend on a hub and connects right to your Wi-Fi. It’s ideal for bringing everything from lamps, fans, heaters, humidifiers, and more into your smart home setup.

DJI FPV Drone bundle with goggles returns to all-time low

Joining all of the other ongoing spring DJI discounts still up for the taking, Adorama currently offers all-new DJI FPV Drone Combo for $999. Taking $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag, this one is matching the all-time low while delivering the best price in nearly two months.

As one of the latest additions to the DJI stable, the FPV Drone delivers a more unique take that focuses more on getting action shots instead of your typical aerial photography. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review.

