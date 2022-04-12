Samsung says Digital Car Key support is now available on more Genesis, BMW, and Kia vehicles

Ben Schoon

- Apr. 12th 2022 7:43 am PT

0

Smartphone makers have been working on the ability to unlock your car with nothing more than a smartphone, and Samsung has helped lead the charge on the Android side of things. Now, it appears that the list of supported Digital Car Key vehicles has been expanded with new vehicles from Genesis and Kia.

TizenHelp shared an image that appears to be from Samsung, which details a few new additions to Digital Car Key support, primarily including vehicles from Genesis, BMW, and Kia. Specifically, the new additions are:

  • Genesis GV60
  • Genesis G90
  • BMW 1~8 Series
  • BMW Z4
  • BMW X5~X7
  • BMW iX3
  • BMW iX
  • BMW i4
  • Kia Niro

The vehicles from Genesis support both NFC and UWB on compatible smartphones, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3, while the options from BMW and Kia are limited only to using NFC.

It’s unclear at this point if this added support is limited only to Samsung’s Digital Car Key tools, or if they’re also being made available to Google’s Digital Car Key service. Announced and rolled out last year, that option works across some Samsung devices as well as the Pixel 6 series, but launched solely with support for BMW vehicles.

