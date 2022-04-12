It’s not just you; YouTube is partially down this afternoon, mainly on smart TV apps

Ben Schoon

- Apr. 12th 2022 12:37 pm PT

0

On the afternoon of April 12, 2022, it appears that both YouTube and YouTube TV are seeing a partial outage that has taken down some portions of each service.

Around 3:20pm ET on April 12, user reports on DownDetector have spiked with thousands of reports of YouTube services, including YouTube TV being down. This doesn’t appear to be a regional outage, either. Reports of YouTube being down can also easily be seen on Twitter.

In our brief testing, YouTube TV appears to be fully functional on the web, and it’s also working just fine on Google TV. Meanwhile, YouTube itself is broken on the web with no sidebar navigation, though playback of videos seems to be working fine.

The app for smart TVs seems to be in the worst shape, with a “no internet connection” being the primary symptom shown of this outage through the app. This issue seems to be appearing across all apps, including Google TV, Samsung smart TVs, Roku, and even Nintendo Switch.

Update 4:25pm: Google has acknowledged YouTube’s outage, with a thread going over the most common issues.

  • Unable to sign-in or switch accounts 
  • Unable to cast to your TV or use the app on a gaming console 
  • Left-hand Navigation Menus and Setting menus are not appearing / not loading
  • ‘No internet connection’ error message when watching videos

YouTube is working to fix the problem.

Developing…

