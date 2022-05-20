Deals: Galaxy S21 refurb $330 off, Samsung 2022 mini-LED TV first discounts, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by $330 off the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB. That’s alongside the first markdowns on Galaxy S22/Ultra Kickstand Covers and new all-time lows on Samsung’s 2022 mini-LED 4K/8K smart TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $330 on Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB in 1-day refurb sale

Woot is ending the work week today with the launch of its latest 1-day sale that’s discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies otherwise. Leading the way is the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 256GB at $520. While you’d have originally paid $850, today’s offer is the best price yet for this capacity at $330 off.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that drops this Friday, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level Galaxy S21 smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as elevated 256GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review, we found that it made all of the right compromises. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22/Ultra Kickstand Covers see first discounts

Amazon now offers the official Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Standing Kickstand Cover starting at $25 in two styles. Normally $35, today’s offer is delivering the very first discount to date and a subsequent new all-time low at over 25% off. Sporting a rugged design for your Galaxy S22 Ultra, this case comes in either lavender or white colorways with a unique build that should offer some extra grip for hanging onto your handset. On top of just protecting the device, the form-factor packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your device in both vertical and horizontal orientations.

Samsung Galaxy S22 owners on the other hand can also get in on the savings today, as Amazon is carrying the discounts over to the compatible Standing Kickstand Covers. Available in three different styles including lavender, navy, and white, these start from $26 and are also sitting at new Amazon all-time lows. Delivering the first discounts yet, the 25% in savings delivers all of the same features as noted above for the entry-level Galaxy S22 device.

First deals hit Samsung’s 2022 mini-LED 4K/8K smart TVs

Today we are tracking the first notable Amazon price drops on Samsung’s 2022 Mini LED 4K and 8K TVs. First up, The Samsung 65-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series mini-LED Quantum HDR 24x Smart TV is now $1,798. Regularly $2,000 like it still fetches at Best Buy, this is $202 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the very first notable price drop we have tracked.

“Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum mini-LEDs,” this 2022 model is packed with the latest features including Quantum HDR 24x dynamic contrast, Dolby Atmos, smart calibration, a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 incepts, full array local dimming, and more. You’ll also find support for Alexa and Google Assistant alongside direct access to all of the best streaming services, 4K (2160p) resolutions, two USB ports, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. Get more details in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Review: Turtle Beach cranks up battery life and compatibility [Video]

Review: Wyze Lock Bolt delivers an affordable Bluetooth fingerprint deadbolt [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: