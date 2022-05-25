Deals: OnePlus 10 Pro $100 off upgrade discount, Galaxy Buds 2 $106, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a $100 off off upgrade discount on OnePlus 10 Pro at $799 with a free OnePlus Watch attached. That’s alongside Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at $106 and a Western Digital storage Gold Box. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 10 Pro sees $100 off upgrade discount

OnePlus is now offering its all-new unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Android Smartphone with a bundled OnePlus Watch for $899. While that’s retail for the new smartphone, you’re getting the $159 wearable for free. Those who will be upgrading from a existing OnePlus handset are also being incentivized with an added $100 in savings that brings the total down to $799, saving you $259 in total. Over at Amazon, you can score the OnePlus 10 Pro for $888 with a $100 gift card attached, as well.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor – that powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. And don’t forget all of the features of the OnePlus Watch which you can read up on right here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC at a new Amazon low

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $106. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a 27% discount while delivering the third-best price of the year and lowest since back in February. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model.

Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

WD and SanDisk storage Gold Box sale now live

Amazon is offering up to $210 in savings on Western Digital and SanDisk portable solid-state drives, hard drives, memory cards, and more. You can now score the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $260. Originally $380, it more recently carries a $330 listing and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also $10 under our recent World Backup Day deal.

This is SanDisk’s pro model portable that runs at up to 2,000MB/s over USB-C with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. It delivers a rubberized aluminum housing that doubles as a heatsink of sorts alongside IP55 water and dust resistance. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and head shop the rest of today’s notable Gold Box storage sale right here.

