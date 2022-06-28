‘Google Public Sector’ is a new subsidiary focused on US government, education 

Google today is home to two divisions that have their own CEOs: Cloud and YouTube. “Google Public Sector” was announced today as a “new Google division that will focus on helping U.S. public sector institutions.”

Announced by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, Google Public Sector “will operate as a subsidiary of Google LLC and will specialize in bringing Google Cloud technologies.” This includes Workspace productivity tools like Gmail and Docs, while Google Cloud Platform (GCP) covers data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning tools. Offering cybersecurity products is also touted, while Google will “continue to invest in training.”

The focus is on federal, state, and local governments, as well as education, to “accelerate their digital transformations.” Google touts “growing custom needs” in creating this subsidiary with “specialized sales, customer engineering, customer success and services, customer support, channel and partner programs, compliance, and security operations.”

And the division will offer Google Cloud’s highly scalable and reliable open infrastructure, including compute, storage, and networking, so government agencies can modernize their legacy information systems and build new applications that serve citizens with mission-critical reliability and scalability.

Besides being run by a separate CEO, Google Public Sector will have a separate board of directors, which is said to be “consistent with government divisions of other technology companies.”

The board will serve as an important feedback channel, ensuring Google Public Sector products and services meet the needs of our customers, help us anticipate future needs, and drive differentiation in the U.S. public sector market. The board of directors will have a chair and additional members, to be named later this year.

Google today touted recent partnerships with the:

