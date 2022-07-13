Samsung’s version of Apple’s ‘Find My’ network now has over 200 million ‘find nodes’

Ben Schoon

- Jul. 13th 2022 4:00 pm PT

samsung galaxy smarttag
0

After less than two years, Samsung says that its SmartThings Find network has amassed over 200 million “nodes” for helping you find lost devices and Galaxy SmartTags.

In a press release this evening, Samsung announced that the SmartThings Find network has effectively doubled in size over the last year, with 200 million “find nodes” out in the wild. A “find node” is a Galaxy smartphone or tablet that is registered to use SmartThings Find and can relay the location of a Galaxy SmartTag to the tag’s owner.

Samsung says that 100 million registered devices were added in less than a year.

SmartThings Find is used for Samsung’s smartphones, earbuds, and other devices but is primarily used for Galaxy SmartTags – Samsung’s version of the popular Apple AirTag.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that the SmartThings Find service has grown rapidly and is now comprised of more than 200 million find nodes working to help users locate their misplaced devices. Find nodes are devices that have been registered on the SmartThings Find service to help other Samsung Galaxy users to locate their lost devices.

The 200 million “find nodes” out in the wild boost the odds that you’ll actually find your SmartTag as it comes across a registered device.

By comparison, Apple said in 2021 that its “Find My” network was made up of “hundreds of millions of Apple devices,” but the company has never put out specific number like this. The Find My network is, of course, considerably older than Samsung’s.

We previously reported that Google was also working on its own “Find my Device” network which would presumably work on more Android smartphones, but the company has yet to debut that service or the accompanying support for Bluetooth trackers.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung SmartThings

Samsung SmartThings

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones