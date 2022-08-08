It’s not just you, Google Search is having issues right now

Google Search is experiencing an issue right now that is leading to longer page load times, errors, and empty search results.

This evening, users across the United States began experiencing issues with Google Search, with confirmed reports of errors and long loading times on both the east and west coast. According to DownDetector, the increase in reported issues began at approximately 6pm PT before spiking at around 6:30pm.

Those affected by the issue will sometimes be shown a 500 Internal Error or 502 error when trying to perform a search. Even Google’s homepage (Google.com) seems to be taking longer to load. It’s not clear at this time whether this will be a short-lived issue for Google Search or an extended outage.

In the minutes leading up to the errors appearing, some members of our team noted fairly straightforward Google Search queries taking nearly two seconds to complete, versus the usual sub-one-second response time.

Notably, other Google services like Gmail, the Play Store and YouTube do not seem to be affected at the moment.

Updating…

