Google Meet background effects get more accurate and add cloud processing

Google is rolling out a pair of updates to Meet on the web that improve the accuracy and minimize the performance impact of background effects.

Google Meet on the web now has “improved background and foreground separation” that results in “more accurate background blur, background replace, and immersive background and styles.” An example of the quality upgrade is available here.

Meanwhile, desktop Google Meet will now use cloud processing on “devices that are not best designed for running real-time video effects.” The video service “automatically adjusts between device-based and cloud-based effect processing to offer the best possible experience.”

Besides improving video quality, this will “save battery and up to 30% of CPU on your device.” Cloud-based processing is rolling out first for background blur and light adjustment, while its coming to background place and additional effects in the future.

Both features are “available now” as follows:

Improved background and foreground separation

Available to all users on eligible devices. Visit the Help Center to learn about device eligibility for background and visual effects.

Cloud-based processing

Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus customers, and Workspace Individual users on eligible devices in eligible countries (Northern America, Europe, Northern Africa, Central Asia, Southeastern Asia) – visit the Help Center to learn more about availability.

Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Not available to users with personal Google Accounts

