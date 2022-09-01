Bluetti AC500 is the perfect foundation for your home’s backup power system

The latest and greatest power station from Bluetti, the AC500, is ready to be the foundation of your home’s off-grid battery and solar power system, with a modular setup that allows you to build from zero to hero.

For more than 10 years, Bluetti has made a name for itself by crafting battery backup systems that are fully modular. What “modular” means here is that rather than consisting of single, massive batteries, Bluetti’s power solutions are made of smaller products that come together as an even greater whole.

For instance, you can start with a single Bluetti battery like the B300 or B300S — which on its own has 3072Wh capacity and USB-A, USB-C, and cigarette-lighter-style power ports — and steadily expand from there. Combine that battery with the many helpful ports on the AC500 station, and you’ll have enough power to get your home through about a day’s worth of emergency usage. More importantly, you can expand the Bluetti AC500 station at any time with as many as six batteries, giving you nearly a week’s worth of power (18,432Wh total).

Bluetti’s modular systems are also designed to be more easily portable than most home backup power systems. Whether disaster strikes and you need to evacuate or you just want to have reliable power while camping, the Bluetti AC500 is compact and ready to be packed in your car/truck. Weighing in at 66 lb. and 80 lb. respectively, the Bluetti AC500 and B300S are easily able to be moved by two people.

The AC500 station is ready to tackle all of your home’s standard (120V) electronics, as it’s designed to output as much as 5000W of power (10000W surge). It comes equipped with 16 output ports, including three standard AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two (100W) USB-C ports, and more. And if you need to run higher voltage equipment, you can combine two AC500 stations via the Bluetti Fusion Box Pro to get double the voltage (240V), double the capacity (36,864Wh), and more up to 6000W output.

The Bluetti AC500 and B300S system is also built to be dynamic in how it can be charged. In addition to traditional AC charging — at up to 5000W — you can combine options like power from a generator and/or solar panels (also available from Bluetti) to boost up to 8000W charging. Options like these can help keep your home off the grid, where possible.

With a proper setup, you can get from 0% charge to 80% full in as little as an hour, or a full charge in just over two hours. No matter which way you choose to charge, Bluetti’s built-in software is built to keep your batteries operating safely and to give them a longer lifespan.

Meanwhile, you can use the Bluetti app on your Android device or iPhone to keep an eye on your battery levels and power usage. Since the AC500 can connect directly to your Wi-Fi network, you can check your usage without needing to be nearby, and the station can also easily receive the latest updates.

Pre-orders for the Bluetti AC500 and B300S will open on September 1. Bluetti has been trusted by millions of loyal customers in over 70 countries, and this latest generation of products is ready to prove Bluetti’s quality power solutions in many more homes worldwide.

