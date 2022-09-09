SoundCloud’s Wear OS app is now available for all watches in beta – here’s how to get it

After teasing its arrival, SoundCloud is now available on Wear OS, but only in a beta for now.

The SoundCloud app for Wear OS works much like other music apps on the platform. You can view your saved tracks, playlists, and even view your listening history. You can also download tracks for offline playback.

The app then has SoundCloud’s signature playback design, this time with progress wrapped around the Play/Pause button. You’ll also get skip/back buttons, as well as a “like” button and volume controls.

Notably, the SoundCloud app for Wear OS is not Wear OS 3 exclusive. Rather, the app appears to work on all “modern” Wear OS smartwatches, as long as you’re on the Wear OS 2 redesign – the one with Tiles and the Google Now-esque Assistant interface off to the left-most screen.

But, the app isn’t technically available to all users just yet.

SoundCloud is only releasing its Wear OS app in beta for now, and there hasn’t even been a formal announcement yet. The app was quietly released and spotted by Reddit users.

You’ll need to be willing to accept the potential of a few bugs to get early access. To join the beta, head over to the Google Play Store via this link and hit “Become a Tester.” There’s no waiting period to get the app – simply join the testing program and download on your smartwatch.

