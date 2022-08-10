SoundCloud and Deezer are still coming to Wear OS ‘later this year’ with offline playback

Wear OS is getting a couple of big new media apps later this year as SoundCloud and Deezer have been confirmed to arrive on the platform.

During Samsung Unpacked today, it was confirmed that Wear OS is picking up two new media apps soon, SoundCloud and Deezer. The two apps have never offered official Wear OS experiences, and as they grow in popularity, it’s a great get for the platform.

There’s no mention just yet on exactly when SoundCloud and Deezer will actually release their respective Wear OS apps, but it’s likely coming sooner rather than later. We can say that with some confidence, too, as Google originally teased these apps back in May.

In Google’s own tweet, the company confirms that both apps will support offline playback.

Since Google and Samsung teamed up to breathe new life into Wear OS, we’ve seen several major app additions such as Kakaotalk. Spotify also completely revamped its app to support offline playback and more. Google Assistant arrived on the Galaxy Watch 4 earlier this year, too, and seems to set a new method of accessing the voice assistant from Wear OS going forward – it’s no longer built in by default.

