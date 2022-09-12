Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees $200 discount, Google Mesh Wifi from $70, more

All of this week’s best deals kick off with a $200 discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s on top of being able to score Google’s refreshed mesh Wifi systems from $70 as well as an $80 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 sees $200 discount

Amazon is now offering one of the very first price cuts on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Dropping the unlocked 256GB version of the new folding smartphone down to $1,599.99 shipped, today’s offer delivers a rare chance to save on the recent release from its $1,800 going rate. Saving you $200, this is the first cash discount on the entry-level configuration and a new all-time low.

Samsung’s next-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last month. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Upgrade your home Wi-Fi with Google’s refreshed mesh systems

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $150. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the lowest we’ve seen in a few months.

If your home Wi-Fi hasn’t been keeping up with recent work from home sessions or the start of the fall school semester, upgrading to Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy whole-home coverage for less. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Save $80 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm GPS Smartwatch for $299.99 shipped, also available for the same price at Amazon. Normally fetching $380, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, matches the second-best price of the year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since Prime Day. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case. The fitness tracking experience is also well-equipped with all of the usual workout monitoring tech, heart rate and ECG readings, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: