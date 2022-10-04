Gamevice Flex, adaptable controller for your phone and case, launches October 25

Gamevice Flex, the company’s most advanced and adaptable controller yet, is designed to perfectly fit your phone in your case and launches October 25.

Over the last few years, Gamevice has built a reputation for high-quality game controllers that grip the sides of your phone to offer a Nintendo Switch-like experience. In August, we brought you an exclusive first look at the Gamevice Flex, a controller that aims to fix every core issue of its predecessor (previously known as the Razer Kishi).

The main feature of the Gamevice Flex, and what lends the controller its name, is the ability to adapt to your phone and its case. By comparison, nearly all other game controllers either fit too loosely, don’t fit at all, or are unable to reach the USB-C/Lightning port on your phone. The Gamevice Flex fixes this with a straightforward adapter system that lets you keep your case on.

Beyond that, the controller is expertly crafted to be comfortable in the hands, allowing you to keep the muscle memory of playing with a full-size controller. Between well-shaped grips for your hands, high-quality buttons, and full-range triggers, the Gamevice Flex is ready for even the most hardcore mobile gamer.

You can also keep your gaming sessions running longer with the USB-C passthrough port to charge your phone. A new addition, on the left side of the controller, is a proper 3.5mm port, perfect for your gaming headset of choice.

The Gamevice Flex is now set to launch on October 25, but pre-orders are open now for both the Android and iOS models, priced at $99 and $109 respectively. For a limited time, until October 14, Gamevice and Microsoft are offering a bonus one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate voucher that’s valid for new and existing subscribers alike — in addition to the usual one-month voucher for new subscribers.

