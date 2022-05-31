Razer Kishi controller has been relaunched as ‘Gamevice for Android,’ available now for $59

Gamevice has relaunched the controller formerly known as Razer Kishi to become the “Gamevice for Android,” at an appealing new price.

For years now, Gamevice has created side-mounted game controllers for phones and tablets, including making a “Made for Google” controller for the Pixel 3 series. In these earliest days of Gamevice, the company’s Android products were sized, optimized, and marketed to fit only a single phone.

Then in 2020, Gamevice collaborated with the respected gaming accessory brand Razer to create the Razer Kishi, which went on to be a fan favorite in the Android gaming community. However, despite the DNA of the Razer Kishi being distinctly Gamevice, the company took second-billing on the controller, with only a small logo on the rear.

Today, Gamevice is relaunching that controller under a new name, simply the “Gamevice for Android,” devoid of the previous Razer branding. With that change, the controller is also now significantly more affordable, retailing for $59. By comparison, the standard Razer Kishi (still available directly from Razer) retails for $79, while the Xbox co-branded model would set you back $99.

The only physical difference that the company makes note of is that the new Gamevice for Android should be able to expand just a bit larger than the Kishi, allowing it to accommodate larger recent devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Just like before, the new Gamevice features Xbox-branded buttons, dual joysticks, and analog triggers, everything a gamer should need to enjoy their favorite titles on both streaming services and locally. And when you’re not using it, the Gamevice collapses down to be conveniently stowable.

In our review of what was then the Razer Kishi, we found it to be a perfectly competent controller, albeit with a few downsides (particularly in the comfort department, which is highly subjective) that made it harder to recommend at $79, compared to contenders like the GameSir X2. At its newly reduced price point, the Gamevice for Android is a far more compelling offer.

Once it’s installed, your phone is now essentially a Nintendo Switch, allowing you to game on Stadia or Xbox Game Pass, with your hands on the controls on either side of your phone, giving you a full view of the action. One minor detail that I appreciate is that the Razer Kishi also redirects the sound from your phone’s bottom-firing speakers to instead aim directly at you.

The newly dubbed Gamevice for Android — along with models for iPhones and iPads — is available now from Amazon or directly from Gamevice. The controller also comes with a promotional code for new subscribers to enjoy one free month of Game Pass Ultimate streaming.

