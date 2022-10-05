Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now $200 off, Fitbit Luxe all-time low at $87, more

All of today’s best deals are now going live with a $200 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra leading the way. Then, for tagging along on fall workouts, you can save on the Fitbit Luxe at a new all-time low of $87. Continue following the savings with Blink smart home security gear from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra

If the foldable smartphones from Samsung that have gone on sale earlier in the week weren’t quite what you were looking for in a flagship, Amazon is remedying that today by discounting another one of the brand’s latest releases. Right now, you can score the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,000. Down from its usual $1,200 price tag, this is marking the third-best price to date at $200 off. It’s the lowest we’ve seen in over a month since back in August, as well.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly squared-off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Fitbit Luxe monitors fall workouts with new all-time low

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $87. This new all-time low arrives from its more recent $130 going rate to deliver $43 in savings. We last saw this on sale back in August, which was $8 more than today’s price cut. While not either of the new flagship fitness trackers that have recently hit the scene, Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s more affordable offerings, which still manages to pack a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display.

Its five-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats, ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Blink smart home security gear now starts at $30

Alongside all of Amazon’s other in-house device discounts this week, the retailer is now marking down a collection of its latest Blink cameras and smart home security offerings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Blink Floodlight Cam Kit at $85. While you’d more typically pay $140, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. This also undercuts the Prime Day offer by $5, scoring you a total of $55 in savings.

Arriving as a versatile way to keep tabs on deliveries or other outdoor happenings, this package pairs Blink’s popular third-generation outdoor camera with a floodlight attachment. The camera itself can record in 1080p to the included Sync Module as well as Alexa with a battery-powered design. Throw in the 700-lumen floodlight, and your system will respond to motion alerts with its dual LED panels. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

Drop + Lord of the Rings bring Elvish and Dwarvish mechanical keyboards to your forge

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 review: This new budget gaming headset is an instant hit [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: