Motorola’s latest Razr foldable will apparently cost €100 more than Galaxy Z Flip 4

Foldables are slipping into the mainstream and gathered a boost with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now, it’s Motorola’s turn with the Razr, a device that may cost €100 more in Europe than the Flip 4’s price tag.

The appeal of the foldable is there. Whether it’s the charm or actually usability, a clamshell device makes for a great digital companion. The Z Flip 4 is a genuinely well-made device with some unique features beyond the ability to halve its footprint.

A device that’s currently on the horizon in Europe is the Motorola Razr 2022, a device from a lineup of throwbacks to the ever-popular flip phone that paved the way for modern devices. The original Razr foldable was debuted back in 2019, though it didn’t really hit home for many.

Several generations later, the Motorola Razr 2022 is set to be launched soon in Europe with a heavy price tag – €1200 (via Roland Quandt). The device has been announced and is for sale in China and houses a few key specs within. The foldable runs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with 12GB of RAM and has a 144Hz display on board.

Motorola RAZR 2022 is about to launch in Europe. At a lovely 1200+ Euro price they're probably gonna sell like 5 of them. Maybe 6. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 10, 2022

For reference, the brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 4 retails at €1099 for the base model. The Flip 4 houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as well with a 120Hz AMOLED inner display.

For that price, you’re getting a great product backed by Samsung’s support, which offers constant security and software updates. On top of that, the Z Flip 4 is guaranteed five years of security updates. As for the Razr and the price it comes with in Europe, Motorola is not known for being quite so on the ball with updates and support.

The Razr 2022 is still not officially slated to come to the US, though the launch in Europe is a good sign. Though we know the device will soon launch, there’s no concrete date set, so we’ll have to keep our eyes open in the coming days and weeks.

