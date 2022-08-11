Motorola Razr 2022 revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 144Hz display, China-only for now

Samsung owns the foldable market in the United States, but its one historical challenger is preparing to make a better competitor. Motorola just unveiled the Razr 2022, a Galaxy Z Flip-style foldable that finally competes with Samsung spec for spec.

The Motorola Razr 2022 is a true flagship foldable, unlike the company’s past few attempts which mostly fell behind Samsung due to less performance and build quality.

What’s new this time around? Starting at its core, the Motorola Razr 2022 runs on top of a flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. That’s backed up by 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, all running on a 3,500 mAh battery – that size is bigger than the Razr 5G but smaller than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Meanwhile, there’s a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that bends along a redesigned “Star Trail” hinge that’s said to be flatter when opened up. As Engadget pointed out, that new hinge should also keep the two halves closer together when the phone is folded up. The phone has also largely ditched the “classic” Razr design for something much more similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip.

Rounding out the spec sheet, there’s an outer OLED display that’s much larger than Samsung’s and looks to be just as capable as prior generations, along with support for weather, navigation, and fitness tracking, among other things. The inner display also one-ups Samsung with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Another area Motorola beats Samsung, at least on paper, is with the camera array. The Razr 2022 has the same dual-camera setup but with a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide. There’s also a 32MP selfie camera inside.

For now, though, the Motorola Razr 2022 is launching only in China, with prices ranging from 5,999-7,299 RMB. When directly converted, that slightly undercuts Samsung, but it’s unclear how much the device will cost when it comes to the United States officially – if it even does.

