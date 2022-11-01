Deals: Google Pixel 7 Pro sees first cash discount to $860, Galaxy S22 Ultra now $300 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now live to kick off a new month, with the first cash discount landing on Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro. Speaking of flagships, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is now $300 off and wrapping up all of today’s discounts alongside LG’s popular A1 48-inch OLED Smart TV at $570. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

First cash discount lands on Google’s new Pixel 7 Pro

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $860 in Snow. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at the very first cash discount on the new release since hitting the scene earlier this fall. We’ve seen some gift card offers go live in the past, but this is now finally your chance to make out for less than the retail price.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra now $300 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $900. Delivering the second-best discount to date, this is now arriving at $300 off. Coming within $10 of the all-time low, we’ve only seen it sell for less once before and that was only for Prime members.

As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

LG’s popular A1 48-inch OLED Smart TV now more affordable than ever

Amazon is now offering the LG A1 48-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $570. Normally fetching around $900, today’s offer just dropped from a $700 sale price in order to deliver an extra $130 in savings. Dropping to a new all-time low, that’s good for a total of $330 off in order to mark this popular home theater upgrade even more affordable. While this may be last year’s TV tech from LG, it still delivers one of the most compelling OLED experiences on the market, especially at today’s price. The A1 series arrives with the a7 GEN 4 processor at the center of the package to handle 4K upscaling and all of the built-in streaming features. Alongside Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, there’s also three HDMI ports to round out the package.

