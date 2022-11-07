Airbnb app will help you see outrageous fees at a glance with new search toggle

Airbnb can sometimes be a great way to find a unique or more affordable place to stay, but it can often be difficult to see fees while searching. In a coming update, Airbnb will make those fees a lot easier to find.

As announced by CEO Brian Chesky on Twitter, Airbnb will add a new toggle to search that shows the total price of a stay, including all fees, rather than just showing nightly rates.

Often, Airbnb hosts will hide cleaning fees in the total cost of a rental while offering a very low nightly rate. This can entice users into looking at the listing while searching, which can be frustrating when that user finds out the total cost is actually well above other stays with a higher nightly rates. As TechCrunch points out, a study by Nerdwallet found that fees on Airbnb stays can often be as much as 20-30% of the base fee.

This new toggle should make it a lot easier to find a stay within your budget at a glance in search results. The only thing you won’t see in that total price is taxes.

Chesky says the change will arrive “next month,” but it does appear to be an opt-in change for the user in search. He also points out in the same Twitter thread that guests shouldn’t be required to perform “unreasonable” checkout requests such as cleaning or doing laundry, but he didn’t offer any action for how Airbnb would stop hosts from asking for those tasks to be done.

I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain. That’s why we’re making 4 changes: 1. Starting next month, you’ll be able to see the total price you're paying up front. pic.twitter.com/58zodrzU3g — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) November 7, 2022

