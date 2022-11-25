How to sign up for the Google Home Public Preview for a chance to test the redesign

Google is continuing to invite those who’ve signed up for the Google Home Public Preview program. Signing up gets you early access to a completely revamped Home app. Here’s how to make sure you’re on the list to join the Google Home app’s Public Preview.

The new Google Home app is a complete overhaul of the previous version. It brings a new UI, better device organization, and an easier camera management page. Overall, it boasts an easier and more thoughtful experience than the Google Home we’ve come to be reluctantly used to.

For those that want to get in early with the new app version, there’s something called a “Public Preview.” That Public Preview is a program that allows anyone to sign up and get a chance to view the new app before it’s released in full.

In order to get access, you need to wait your turn. Recently, more users have reported receiving invitations to join Google’s Public Preview. It doesn’t look like it’s a large number of invitations popping up, though it’s a slight increase. This just means Google is rolling out more and more invites.

How to sign up for the Google Home Public Preview

Signing up is the first step in order to getting an invite for the preview version. To do so, you just need an active Google Account.

On your device, head to the Google Home app. Tap Settings. In the General section, tap Public Preview. Tap Request invite.

That’s it! The Google Home app will notify you when the Public Preview is available to install on your device. You can always withdraw your request, too, if you so wish.

Google is definitely upping the number of people it’s inviting to join the Home app Public Preview. Getting on the list gives you a better chance of getting an invite before the public version fully rolls out.

