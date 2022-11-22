Nest Wifi Pro updates detailed as Google Home app speed test issue found

As promised, Google has rolled out an update for low Nest Wifi Pro speeds with PPPoE settings, while an issue with the Home app’s built-in speed test has been identified.

The “November 2022 — Nest Wifi Pro release notes” start with the day one update (after initial setup) to 1.63.318999 that includes:

Improved connectivity

Thread Border Router support

General security, stability, and performance improvements

Meanwhile, Google rolled out 1.63.324946 from November 14 with “Fixes for low speeds for users with PPPoE settings.” There are also “General stability and performance improvements.”

This entry also identifies a known issue where the “Google Home app’s built-in internet speed test results might be lower than expected for internet connection speeds faster than 500 Mbps.” There’s no impact to “actual system performance,” and Google recommends those with 500+ Mbps connections to use an “alternate speed test app from your phone or computer.”

The Google Home app’s speed test, which runs automatically and provides a useful history, will be “fixed in an upcoming software release” for those concerned that their network set-ups were impacted by faulty hardware.

