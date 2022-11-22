Nest Wifi Pro updates detailed as Google Home app speed test issue found

Abner Li

- Nov. 22nd 2022 4:55 pm PT

Rear ethernet ports of the Nest Wifi Pro
0 Comments

As promised, Google has rolled out an update for low Nest Wifi Pro speeds with PPPoE settings, while an issue with the Home app’s built-in speed test has been identified.

The “November 2022 — Nest Wifi Pro release notes” start with the day one update (after initial setup) to 1.63.318999 that includes:

  • Improved connectivity
  • Thread Border Router support
  • General security, stability, and performance improvements

Meanwhile, Google rolled out 1.63.324946 from November 14 with “Fixes for low speeds for users with PPPoE settings.” There are also “General stability and performance improvements.”

This entry also identifies a known issue where the “Google Home app’s built-in internet speed test results might be lower than expected for internet connection speeds faster than 500 Mbps.” There’s no impact to “actual system performance,” and Google recommends those with 500+ Mbps connections to use an “alternate speed test app from your phone or computer.”

The Google Home app’s speed test, which runs automatically and provides a useful history, will be “fixed in an upcoming software release” for those concerned that their network set-ups were impacted by faulty hardware. 

More on Nest Wifi:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Home

Google Home
Google Nest Wifi Pro

Google Nest Wifi Pro

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com