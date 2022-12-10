Buy a Google Pixel 7 through Visible and get $100 off plus a $250 gift card

Visible is one of the best ways to save on your mobile phone plan without giving up on coverage, and for a limited time only, you can buy a Google Pixel 7 on Visible and score a nice discount, plus $250, which you can use at stores like Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

Running off Verizon’s network, Visible offers the same strong network connectivity but at a much lower cost.

Even without a family plan, you can get prices as low as $30 a month with unlimited data. Visible plans also include unlimited mobile hotspots, spam protection, as well as your standard unlimited talk and text. There’s also the Visible+ plan which offers access to Verizon’s speedy 5G UWB network and unlimited roaming connections in Mexico and Canada.

For the next few days, you can switch to Visible and score a deal on a new Google Pixel phone. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as other Pixel phones, are $100 off through December 27. That’s already a solid deal, but you’ll also get a $250 gift card that can be used anywhere online with your new smartphone purchase. That’s perfect for picking up some accessories or just to help out with any last-minute holiday shopping plans!

The offer is available to new customers with the following devices:

Which Pixel should you go for? We highly recommend the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which include Google’s latest and greatest Tensor G2 chipset with improved performance and the latest software. Recently, Pixel 7 phones added support for Clear Calling, a feature that improves the quality of your phone calls when in a loud environment.

If you already have a Pixel phone and want to switch to Visible to save on your cell bill going into the new year, there’s another solid offer. Using the coupon code 15OFF at checkout, you can save $15 per month on each of your first three months of service. Once you start the plan, you can lock in Visible’s $30/month or $45/month plans for five years, meaning no unexpected price hikes, like how we see on other carriers all the time.

