Save $460+ on the ultra-slim ‘Wemax Go Advanced’ short throw projector w/ built-in Android TV [Deal]

Laser short throw projectors are picking up speed, and for good reason. They compete with the largest TVs without the insane price tag, all while giving you a fantastic experience. The Wemax Go Advanced projector fits that bill perfectly, with a huge holiday deal.

Short-throw projectors work in a very different way from traditional bulb-based models. First off, the Wemax Go Advanced projector features ALPD technology that allows for a better picture and more detail through a laser projection, sans bulb. Second, the Wemax Go Advanced doesn’t have to sit far away from the screen. Rather, it can be placed right under it, throwing the image up at a steep angle.

The Wemax Go Advanced laser projector boasts a throw ratio of 1.2:1, which gets you a 120″ image just over a foot from the wall. Of course, a screen size of about 100 or 120 inches is perfectly suitable, and the smaller the screen size, the closer the Wemax Go Advanced can sit from the wall.

Coming in at 600 ANSI lumens, the Go Advanced is capable of getting you a bright image, even in daylight. Of course, it’s always recommended that a short throw projector is paired with an ambient light reaction screen, as it bounces light directly at you from below and shuns any ambient light from above.

The Wemax Go Advanced uses an unmatched ALPD laser technology to project images with greater light efficiency, brightness and a wider color gamut. It features native 1080p resolution for HD images, while additionally supporting 4K.

The ultra-slim Wemax Go Advanced laser projector is also a perfectly capable standalone unit, housing Android TV as the main operating system. With Android TV, you get access to just about every streaming service out there, meaning you don’t ever have to plug in a Chromecast or streaming box unless you’d prefer one.

In all, the Wemax Go offers a convenient and portable cinema experience. With a potentially huge 120-inch screen size, ALPD laser technology, built-in rechargeable battery and Android TV right out of the box, the Wemax makes the perfect movie room companion. The Wemax Go competes with some of the best UST projectors on the market.

