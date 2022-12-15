Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 feedback survey now live for Pixel

Abner Li

- Dec. 15th 2022 10:54 am PT

1 Comment

Google released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 on Monday with more than a few changes to the end-user experience, and Pixel owners can now leave feedback.

As always, these feedback surveys start by having you confirm the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 version (T2B1.221118.006) you’re running and the device: Pixel 4a to 7 Pro.

You’re asked to rate satisfaction across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging).

That’s then followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from 1-5, as well as how it compares to the “previous build on your device.” This would be the stable Android 13 QPR1 December release in this case.

You’re asked to identify a “top issue area,” with audio experience (audio quality, device vibration) and system user interface (issues with notifications, quick settings, home screen, gesture navigation) also listed.

Depending on that choice, you can provide more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience. An “additional feedback on your experience” field closes the survey where you can share your thoughts on:

