Twitter now supports Android 13’s themed icons

To say things at Twitter have been a bit chaotic lately is an understatement, but there is a positive note in the latest update on Android – Twitter supports themed icons now.

Rolling out with the latest stable Twitter for Android update (9.68.1), the app now supports a themed icon on devices running Android 13 and higher. This includes Google’s Pixel smartphones as well as Samsung Galaxy devices, which both support this Material You theming on homescreen icons.

When turned on, the Twitter app’s icon will change to match the colors of your wallpaper and system, along with any other apps that support the feature. Other notable apps that support themed icons include Slack, Spotify, Telegram, Mastodon, Reddit, and more.

Notably, this change was merged into Twitter for Android updates by Chris Banes as he confirmed in a tweet. Banes is a former Twitter employee who worked on the Android app but left the company (along with a large portion of the Android team) in November.

Enjoy the last change I merged before leaving the birdhouse… pic.twitter.com/F8Oph6rlON — Chris Banes (@chrisbanes) December 16, 2022

Notably, this latest Twitter update still lacks support for the new Twitter Blue, which is available solely through the iOS app for the time being, and provides the platform’s new form of verification and some other features for $8/month (or more).

