Twitter now supports Android 13’s themed icons

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 16th 2022 11:06 am PT

twitter android themed icon
0 Comments

To say things at Twitter have been a bit chaotic lately is an understatement, but there is a positive note in the latest update on Android – Twitter supports themed icons now.

Rolling out with the latest stable Twitter for Android update (9.68.1), the app now supports a themed icon on devices running Android 13 and higher. This includes Google’s Pixel smartphones as well as Samsung Galaxy devices, which both support this Material You theming on homescreen icons.

When turned on, the Twitter app’s icon will change to match the colors of your wallpaper and system, along with any other apps that support the feature. Other notable apps that support themed icons include Slack, Spotify, Telegram, Mastodon, Reddit, and more.

Related: These apps support Material You’s themed icons on Android 13

Notably, this change was merged into Twitter for Android updates by Chris Banes as he confirmed in a tweet. Banes is a former Twitter employee who worked on the Android app but left the company (along with a large portion of the Android team) in November.

Notably, this latest Twitter update still lacks support for the new Twitter Blue, which is available solely through the iOS app for the time being, and provides the platform’s new form of verification and some other features for $8/month (or more).

More on Twitter from 9to5Mac:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter
Android 13

Android 13
Material You

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.