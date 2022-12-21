Forget thick, unwieldy cases and opt for thin-profile Pixel 7 protection with PHNX [Video]

Big phones mean bloated pockets when you add a super-thick case to your Pixel 7, but PHNX wants to change that with profile-hugging protection without the associated bulk.

It’s true that phones are getting bigger year over year, but that doesn’t mean you’re forced to go for an even bigger case. Smartphone makers spend millions designing their latest and greatest tech trinkets only for you to put a chunky cover on top. Wouldn’t you prefer admiring the svelte curves without leaving your phone completely unprotected?

PHNX designed their products for people who might ordinarily hate a case. So why ruin your slim-fit jeans by putting a brick in your pocket? In our opinion, cargo pants shouldn’t be a prerequisite for carrying your phone. At just 0.35 mm thick, with a PHNX case affixed you can still admire the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro without adding chunky plastic that removes the precisely designed ergonomic elements of the latest Made by Google phone lineup.

Sure, glass phones like the Pixel 7 can be prone to cracks more readily, but unlike some other brands, PHNX isn’t claiming that you can throw your phone from a three-story building and walk away with it in one piece. In the real world, most people drop their phones from less than a few feet. Your Pixel 7 should survive unscathed, but if you have smashed up the back glass and don’t want to pay exorbitant repair costs, a thin case like this is capable of hiding all those little blemishes.

There is a protective cover around the camera bar so you won’t get grit and dirt scratching the lenses or that lovely metal frame, which is super important as it’s prone to these. There’s no branding on any Pixel 7 case from PHNX either, so you’re not carrying around an ad for a case maker. Just simple, sleek protection that doesn’t add extra mass just for the sake of it.

If it wasn’t already evident, PHNX make cases for people that don’t feel like babying their phones — like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro — to the extreme, but they make cases for people who still want a base level of cover. Hey, we can all act like a klutz at times, but your phone is made to be used and not babied. Phones are more durable than you think. These lightweight protective layers are far better than vinyl skins because they don’t snag, are fully waterproof, and work with all of your other accessories. PHNX will even give you 50% OFF a second case if you buy more than one.

Any orders at PHNX.shop are eligible for 15% OFF with our unique code “9TO5GOOGLE,” and this works with all Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases including the new navy blue finishes that remind us of the original blue Pixel XL, but other colors are available if you want including matte black, frosted white, and frosted black.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: