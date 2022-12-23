Deals: Google Wifi Mesh Systems from $70, Sonos One SL smart speaker $119, more

All of the best discounts are now going live for the holiday weekend as Google’s refreshed mesh Wifi systems land at some of the best prices ever from $70. Then go check out the rare discount not the Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker at $119 and this ongoing markdown on Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Upgrade your home Wi-Fi with Google’s refreshed mesh systems

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $125. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $75 off. This is undercutting our previous mention, too, saving you an extra $5 from our Black Friday mention. If your home Wi-Fi hasn’t been keeping up with recent work from home sessions or having the whole family over for the holidays, upgrading to Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy whole-home coverage for less.

Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home.

Sonos One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker sees rare cert. refurb discount

Sonos is now offering its in-house refurbished One SL AirPlay 2 Smart Speaker for $119. Normally fetching $199 for a new condition model, you’d more regularly pay $159 for a refurbished offering. This delivers $80 in savings while marking the best price of the year. It previously fell this low a few months ago in the last refurbished sale we tracked back in the fall, and now is returning to the all-time low to kick off winter.

Sonos One SL arrives as one of the best ways to get in on the Sonos ecosystem thanks to its more affordable design that ditches the built-in microphone found on other models. You’re still looking at a standalone speaker that can also be brought into the greater lineup for acting as a surround sound module or just using AirPlay 2 to cast some music from your iPhone. Includes a full 1-year warranty.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones return to $348 low

Sony launched its latest flagship ANC headphones earlier this summer, and now ahead of Christmas you can lock-in one last chance to save. Amazon now offers the Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $348 in two different styles, which is down from the usual $398 going rate. This is a match of the all-time low at $50 off and still only the second time it has been at this price.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

