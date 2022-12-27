Tuesday’s best deals: Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles $50, eero Wi-Fi 6 systems from $97, more

Following the holidays and heading into the New Year, all of today’s best discounts are now live and are headlined by Nanoleaf’s Shapes Mini Triangles on sale for $50, which saves $70 and marks the first discount since August. Then, check out eero 6/+ and Pro 6/6E mesh Wi-Fi systems that are on sale from $97 as we head into the New Year. Also, power your smartphone or tablet with Spigen’s ArcStation Pro GaN Dual USB-C wall charger at $32. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles fall to $50

Best Buy is now offering the Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit for $50. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $70 off. This is the first discount since back in August and marks a rare chance to save after largely being out of stock over the past few months. Much like the larger Shapes lights, Nanoleaf’s Mini Triangles integrate with the brand’s whole lineup of on-wall accessories and deliver all of the same modular, multicolor lighting, just with smaller modules. In total, you’re getting five of the lighting panels in the set alongside the controller and power supply that will integrate with your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. Head below for more.

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems 30% close out 2022 from $97

Amazon is taking 30% off a wide range of its eero mesh Wi-Fi systems priced from $97 shipped. Our top pick is the 3-node eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi Mesh System for $419. Down from $599, today’s deal not only saves you 30% while taking $180 off, but also marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon. With this eero Pro 6 mesh system, you’ll find that it can provide wireless networking for up to 6,000-square feet with up to Gigabit speeds. The unique technology used by eero’s system “optimizes for your space” to deliver the best experience, with support for 75 devices or more. Set up takes just minutes, and eero Pro 6 even doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub to make setting up devices you get for Christmas even easier.

Spigen’s ArcStation Pro GaN 65W dual USB-C charger $32

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its ArcStation Pro GaN 652 Dual 65W Wall Charger for $32. This deal will be live for another five hours or until stocks runs out at the discounted rate. Regularly $55, this model fetches a bloated $75 directly from Spigen, has most recently sold for $49 at Amazon, and is now more than 42% off the going rate for the lowest total we can find. The ArcStation Pro features dual 65W output across a pair of USB-C ports at 40W and 25W when used simultaneously. Alongside the relatively significant amount of power, you’ll also find GaN and 3D PCB tech here that is said to provide “compact” charging solution alongside extended 2-year warranty.

