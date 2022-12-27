Samsung has updated these devices to Android 13

After launching on Pixel phones earlier this year, Android 13 is now headed to Samsung Galaxy devices en masse. Here’s what devices have already received their update, and which ones will get it over the coming months.

What’s new in Android 13 on Samsung devices?

Android 13 is a pretty small update compared to Android 12 that came before it. Where that update completely reinvented the platform’s design on Pixel phones and introduced “Material You” theming with special colors, this year’s update is much smaller on the whole.

On Samsung smartphones, Android 13 brings a few system-level changes, including more colors for Samsung’s version of Material You, “Color Palette.” Themed icons on the homescreen now support third-party apps, too. There are also various privacy features on the lower levels, but the bulk of what’s new on Galaxy smartphones comes from Samsung.

One UI 5.0 is the latest version of Samsung’s skin on top of Android 13, and it brings a handful of new features. This includes “Privacy Detection” when sharing photos, a new Privacy and Security dashboard similar to the one Google built; a new lockscreen with more customizable features; “Maintenence Mode,” which hides user data when a smartphone is sent in for repair; stackable widgets; and more. The update was supposed to finally bring multi-user support, but Samsung removed it during the beta program.

Android 13 is already available on these Samsung devices

As of October 2022, Samsung has launched Android 13 for three smartphones. On October 24, One UI 5.0 with Android 13 started rolling out to all Galaxy S22 series devices globally, with some delays on carrier models and some regions.

This list will be continuously updated over the coming months with the latest additions marked in bold text. Check back regularly!

Samsung Galaxy S devices with Android 13

In October 2022, Samsung updated three devices to Android 13 as the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra saw updates to the latest version of Android and One UI 5.0. The update was launched globally on October 24, but is still expanding to certain regional variants and carrier models.

In November 2022, Samsung expanded the Android 13 update much further. On November 7, the update was launched on Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 series devices. The update started its availability in portions of Europe including Germany and Switzerland and is expected to roll out in other regions soon after. By November 14, the Android 13 update had expanded to the Galaxy S21 in India, Kazakhstan, and Russia, as well as some US carriers.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s “Fan Edition” devices started getting updates to Android 13 on November 21. That includes the Galaxy S20 FE in Russia and the Galaxy S21 FE in other regions.

By early December, Samsung had also finally expanded Android 13 to the unlocked Galaxy S21 series in the United States, mostly completing the global rollout. The Galaxy S10 Lite was also recently updated, the only Galaxy S10 device eligible.

Galaxy S22 – Available globally

Galaxy S22+ – Available globally

Galaxy S22 Ultra – Available globally

Galaxy S21 – Available globally

Galaxy S21+ – Available globally

Galaxy S21 Ultra – Available globally

Galaxy S21 FE – Available in select regions

Galaxy S20 – Available in Europe

Galaxy S20+ – Available in Europe

Galaxy S20 Ultra – Available in Europe

Galaxy S20 FE – Rolling out now

Galaxy S10 Lite – Available first in Spain

Samsung Galaxy S22

Galaxy Foldables with Android 13

Samsung has also started rolling out Android 13 to its foldable devices as of mid-November, but in a limited capacity. As of November 11, Samsung has released Android 13 to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, but only to those who were previously beta testing the update. The finalized update was launched in the US to unlocked owners, but should expand to other beta testers as well as all other owners fairly soon. By November 17, the update had launched widely to users that weren’t in the beta program, but still in a limited number of countries. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are also now getting the Android 13 update globally for those who were in the beta program.

By late November, the Android 13 update had expanded to Samsung’s 2020 foldables including the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and both versions of the Galaxy Z Flip. By the end of the year, the update was widely available in the US and other regions.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – Available globally

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – Available globally

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Rolling out now

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – Rolling out now

Galaxy Z Fold 2 – Rolling out now

Galaxy Z Flip – Rolling out now

Galaxy Z Flip 5G – Rolling out now

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Note devices with Android 13

As Samsung moves away from the Galaxy Note line, there’s only a handful of Note devices that will ever see Android 13 officially. In fact, it’s really just the Galaxy Note 20 series, which started seeing its update in early November 2022. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra picked up Android 13 in Switzerland first, and has expanded to the United States as of November 15.

The only other device set to be updated in the Galaxy Note lineup is the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which picked up its final major update to Android 13 starting in France on November 21. By that same date, the Note 20 had picked up further carrier rollouts in the United States.

Galaxy Note 20 – Available now

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – Available now

Galaxy Note 10 Lite – Available first in France

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy A devices with Android 13

The Android 13 update is moving quickly, and already available on select Galaxy A series devices. The Galaxy A53 was first in line on November 9 with the update launched in Europe and the UK. The Galaxy A33 was next in line on November 10 in Europe, while the Galaxy A73 came just a day later in Malaysia. The Galaxy A52 was also updated on November 17, the first device from Samsung’s 2021 mid-range lineup to be updated. The Galaxy A71, released in 2020, was first updated to Android 13 on November 22.

Around Thanksgiving, Samsung updated the Galaxy A72 starting in Russia and the Galaxy A22 in India. The Galaxy A52s also picked up the update, as did the Galaxy A52 in a wider capacity.

By the time of Christmas, Samsung had expanded the Android 13 update much further. The Galaxy A03s, for instance, saw its update arrive first in Serbia months ahead of its expected debut. The Galaxy A12 Nacho – yes, that’s a thing – was updated in Europe as was the Galaxy A13 5G in the United States (the MediaTek model too). The Galaxy A51 5G was updated in December too, and Samsung also launched updates for the Galaxy A32 LTE, Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A53 5G – Available in Europe and UK

– Available in Europe and UK Galaxy A33 5G – Avaialble in Europe

– Avaialble in Europe Galaxy A73 5G – Available in Malaysia

Galaxy A13 5G – Available in the US

– Available in the US Galaxy A03s – Available first in Serbia

– Available first in Serbia Galaxy A72 – Available first in Russia

Galaxy A52 5G – Rolling out now

Galaxy A52s 5G – Available now

Galaxy A32 LTE – Available in Europe

– Available in Europe Galaxy A12 Nacho – Available in Europe

– Available in Europe Galaxy A71 – Rolling out now

Galaxy A51 5G – Rolling out now

Galaxy tablets with Android 13

The very first Android tablets to be updated to Android 13 became Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 series on November 14. The update started rolling out to 5G versions of each tablet in several countries across Europe, but has since expanded to Wi-Fi models in other regions. The Galaxy Tab S7 series also picked up its update on November 22 in select regions.

In December, Samsung expanded the update to older devices such as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and also some affordable tablets. Most notably, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was updated around the Christmas holiday, with the rugged Galaxy Tab Active 3 having been updated earlier in the month.

Galaxy Tab S8 – Rolling out now

Galaxy Tab S8+ – Rolling out now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – Rolling out now

Galaxy Tab S7 – Available first in Europe, Netherlands

Galaxy Tab S7+ – Available first in Europe, Netherlands

Galaxy Tab S7 FE – Available first in UK

– Available first in UK Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ( SM-P619 ) – Rolling out now

– Rolling out now Galaxy Tab Active 3 – Available in Europe

– Available in Europe Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – Available first in China, Taiwan, more

Other Samsung devices with Android 13

Outside of Samsung’s core product lineups, there are other devices getting Android 13 as well. That includes the rugged XCover 6 Pro, which was updated on November 14 alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 series. On November 15, Samsung released the update for its Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M32 5G in select markets.

The Galaxy XCover 5, Galaxy M33, Galaxy F42, Galaxy M42 5G, and Galaxy M33 have also been updated in recent weeks.

The Galaxy M23 5G might be one of the company’s biggest successes, with Samsung bringing Android 13 to the device over two months ahead of schedule. The Galaxy M13 saw a similarly early launch. In December, Samsung also updated the Galaxy M12, Galaxy F23, XCover Pro, Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy M22,

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – Available in Europe

Galaxy XCover 5 – Available now

Galaxy XCover Pro – Available in US and Canada

– Available in US and Canada Galaxy M33 – Available in Europe

Galaxy M23 5G – Available in Europe

– Available in Europe Galaxy M13 – Available in Europe

– Available in Europe Galaxy M12 – Rolling out now

– Rolling out now Galaxy M22 – Available in Europe

– Available in Europe Galaxy M32 5G – Available in India

Galaxy M32 LTE – Rolling out now

– Rolling out now Galaxy M42 5G – Available in India

Galaxy M52 5G – Available in Europe

Galaxy F23 – Available in India

– Available in India Galaxy F62 – Available in India

Galaxy F42 – Available in India

Galaxy F42 5G – Available in India

– Available in India Galaxy F22 – Available in India

– Available in India Galaxy Quantum 2 – Available in Korea

What’s next?

When will my Samsung device get Android 13?

When will Galaxy devices get Android 13? If Samsung’s usual pattern holds up, most modern and supported flagship devices will be updated in a matter of weeks, with budget devices and other regional exclusives getting the update throughout 2023.

Generally speaking, most Samsung smartphones are now guaranteed major Android updates for at least three years after their debut, meaning there’s a pretty huge list of devices set to be updated. You can check the update policy for your Samsung smartphone below.

In a message sent to users in Korea through its Samsung Members app, Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices and a roadmap of when it plans to roll out Android 13. The timeline was also backed up by messages in Malaysia and India. This timeline will likely vary a bit depending on your region and Samsung’s own pace, but it’s a good outline of what to expect.

Samsung Android 13 update schedule

October 2022

November 2022

December 2022

January 2023

Galaxy A13 5G – December 22

– December 22 Galaxy A23

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy M33 5G – November 29

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M62

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M42 – November 29

Galaxy M12 – December 23

– December 23 Galaxy F42 – November 29

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide6

Galaxy Wide5

Galaxy XCover 5

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – December 26

– December 26 Galaxy Tab Active 3 – December 8

February 2023

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Galaxy M13 – December 19

– December 19 Galaxy M22

Galaxy M23 5G – December 15

– December 15 Galaxy M32

March 2023

Galaxy A03

Galaxy A03s – December 14

– December 14 Galaxy A04s

Galaxy A13 LTE

April 2023

Galaxy A04

Looking at Samsung’s update list from 2022 with Android 12, it’s almost guaranteed that other devices not on this initial roadmap will be added in time, but this gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

One UI 5.1 – What to know

The main Android 13 update heading to Samsung Galaxy smartphones since November 2022 has been based on One UI 5.0. The update delivered a few new features, such as themed icons, improvements to Material You themeing, new privacy features, and a more customizable lockscreen.

However, in early 2023, Samsung is expected to launch One UI 5.1.

The first major update on top of Android 13, One UI 5.1 will likely be fairly iterative for Samsung owners. Further lockscreen improvements are the biggest expectation, but outside of that we’re only expecting minor software tweaks and a lot of bug fixes. The update will likely debut on the Galaxy S23 series in February before rolling out to the Galaxy S22 series and beyond.

