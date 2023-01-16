Google Translate now supports 33 new languages offline

Having access to a full language conversion set offline is useful when traveling, and Google Translate has just added over two dozen new offline languages.

Announced late last week, Google Translate is now rolling out support for 33 new offline languages in its mobile apps. Support for downloading these languages should be live for most, if not all, Translate users as of this week.

Most of the added languages are lesser-spoken languages, with as few as a few hundred thousand native speakers to millions. But regardless of how many people speak these various languages, it’s certainly an expansion we’re happy to see!

The full list of added offline languages follows:

Basque

Cebuano

Chichewa

Corsican

Frisian

Hausa

Hawaiian

Hmong

Igbo

Javanese

Khmer

Kinyarwanda

Kurdish

Lao

Latin

Luxembourgish

Malagasy

Maori

Myanmar (Burmese)

Oriya / Odia

Samoan

Scots Gaelic

Sesotho

Shona

Sindhi

Sundanese

Tatar

Turkmen

Uyghur

Xhosa

Yiddish

Yoruba

Zulu

To download a language offline in Google Translate, simply tap the download button next to that language when picking which languages you are translating with the app. There are only 24 languages in Google Translate’s repertoire that do not support offline downloads as of this addition.

