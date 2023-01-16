Samsung just confirmed One UI 5.1 is coming, and which phones will get it

After an extremely fast Android 13 rollout with One UI 5, Samsung is gearing up for the launch of One UI 5.1, and the company has just inadvertently confirmed that it’s right around the corner.

We’ve heard about One UI 5.1 a few times as of late, with the update in testing for various devices. The update is expected to arrive on the Galaxy S23 first when that series is released sometime in February, but it’s still not entirely clear what the update will bring to the table.

While much of One UI 5.1 is shrouded in mystery, Samsung has not only confirmed its existence but also which phones will be updated.

A changelog for the latest Galaxy Watch 5 update explicitly mentions “One UI 5.1” by name as a requirement for new “Camera Controller” functionality on Galaxy Watch 5 that allows users to pinch-to-zoom on their wrist to control the zoom on their paired smartphone. Samsung previously said that this functionality would be available starting in February.

That tells us pretty clearly that Samsung is delivering One UI 5.1 starting in February 2023, and the changelog even confirms which phones will be updated. A note adds that One UI 5.1 will be available on “flagship models released after Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip.” This includes the Galaxy S20, S21, and Galaxy S22, as well as Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4. It stands to reason that some budget-focused devices and tablets will also be updated to One UI 5.1 as well, but it sounds like they may not support this specific feature.

This feature is only supported on flagship models released after Samsung Galaxy S20 or Z Flip running at least One UI 5.1.

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S23 series with One UI 5.1 on February 1, and the company has reservations for the device open now to secure your place in line and score up to $100 in extra credits.

