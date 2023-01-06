Samsung’s SmartThings Station controls Matter devices, can find and charge your phone, too

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 6th 2023 9:36 am PT

1 Comment

As Matter arrives to revolutionize the smart home, Samsung is releasing the first new hub for SmartThings in years. The Samsung SmartThings Station controls your smart home, and has a couple of tricks up its sleeve for Galaxy smartphone owners, too.

Launching later this year in the US and Korea, SmartThings Station is Samsung’s first hardware entry for Matter. The smart home hub is designed to work with “a range of smart home devices” including those that support Matter, all in a super compact device.

SmartThings Station is a tiny little puck that’s designed to work best with Samsung Galaxy smartphones. On first setup, the Station will activate a pop-up prompt on Galaxy devices for easy setup, but there’s also a QR code-based setup for other devices.

Once it’s ready to go, the Station has a button on it which can be used to trigger routines created in the SmartThings app. This could be used for something as simple as toggling the lights in a room, or as complex as getting the house ready for sleep by adjusting lights, closing blinds, locking doors, adjusting the temperature, and more. Up to three routines can be set from one Station, using press, long-press, and double-press actions. Another option for the double-press action is to find your lost smartphone, which can trigger SmartThings Find to ring your Galaxy smartphone. The Station can also serve to scan for Galaxy SmartTags and other devices that Find can help you locate.

But to give the device even more functionality, it also acts as a wireless charging at up to 15W. You won’t find any Qi2 here, but the wireless charger is definitely a smart and convenient addition.

The Samsung SmartThings Station will be available starting in February, but a firm release date and pricing have yet to be announced.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Matter

Matter
Samsung SmartThings

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.