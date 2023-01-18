Deals: Google Pixel Watch hits second-best price at $319, ASUS Chromebook CM3 $273, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the second-best price on Google’s new Pixel Watch at $319. You can also score one of the best prices yet on the ASUS Chromebook CM3 and its detachable keyboard, which are now $273. And last up, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have hit $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s new Pixel Watch brings Wear OS to your wrist at $319

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch for $319 in several different styles. Marking only the third discount since launch, this is now sitting at the second-best price yet of $31 off. We haven’t seen it on sale since over the holiday shopping season well over a month ago, either. Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor.

Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

ASUS Chromebook CM3 and its detachable keyboard now $273

Amazon is currently discounting the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 to $273. Typically fetching $370, you’re now looking at $97 in savings while delivering the third-best discount to date. This is the first price cut since Black Friday, and comes within $3 of our previous mention.

Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II take on flagship buds

Following AirPods Pro 2 going on sale to start the week, Amazon is now stepping in to discount the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. These earbuds were first introduced last fall during Apple’s Far Out event, cutting into the showcase to offer a long list of compelling specs. Now these recent debuts are on sale for only the third time ever, dropping down to $249 at Amazon. You’d more regularly pay $299, with today’s offer delivering $50 in savings and the match of the second-best price.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

