Discovery+ ditches ‘Channels,’ its live feeds of HGTV, TLC, and other networks

Discovery+ launched not long ago, but its future is in flux under the upcoming merger of Discovery and Warner Bros. But in the meantime, customers are losing out on one of the streaming service’s best features, as Discovery+ has just ditched support for live channels.

Where most streaming services follow the Netflix model of hosting a large library of on-demand content, Discovery+ backed up its library with live streaming channels. HGTV, TLC, and Discovery itself were able to watch directly from the app as a part of your subscription. But, now, that functionality is gone.

Cord Cutters News picked up on the change, citing a statement directly on Discovery’s website that outlines the removal of “Discovery+ Channels.”

As we continue to grow and provide the best streaming experience across all our products and through all compatible devices, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue our discovery+ Channels offer. discovery+ Channels will no longer be available at this time but you will still be able to stream your favorite shows, searching by their name or their cast using the Search tab. 90 Day Fiancé, Fixer Upper, Chopped and Flipped, House Hunters, Property Brothers or Yes to the Dress and many others remain ready for you to watch. Stay tuned for exciting new features and releases coming soon and rest assured that we always value your loyal membership.

No actual reason for removing these channels is explained in the statement beyond saying that it will help the service “continue to grow and provide the best streaming experience.”

It seems reasonable to assume that the actual motivation for this removal comes from the upcoming merger of Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single streaming service expected to be called “Max.”

