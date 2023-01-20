Cobra Kai will end after its sixth season, over five years after YouTube debut

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 20th 2023 11:23 am PT

1 Comment

After six seasons on two different streaming platforms, the hit show Cobra Kai has been confirmed to come to an end.

Announced today by Netflix, Cobra Kai will be coming back for a sixth and final season. A release date for that new season has not yet been confirmed.

Cobra Kai never dies! After five badass seasons, Cobra Kai Season 6 will be the final showdown. The epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga is coming soon to Netflix. Stream Cobra Kai’s first five seasons now.

Cobra Kai first launched as YouTube Red Original in 2018. The show continued the story of The Karate Kid, bringing back actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their respective roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The story follows the two three decades after original film when Johnny revives the Cobra Kai dojo.

YouTube produced the first three seasons of Cobra Kai from 2018 through 2020, at which point YouTube had mostly ceased its efforts with original content. It was at the point of the release of the third season that Netflix acquired the show. In the time since, the streaming giant has produced two more full seasons, to now be followed by this sixth and final season.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming platform, accepting videos from creators large and small
Netflix

Netflix

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.