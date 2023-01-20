Cobra Kai will end after its sixth season, over five years after YouTube debut

After six seasons on two different streaming platforms, the hit show Cobra Kai has been confirmed to come to an end.

Announced today by Netflix, Cobra Kai will be coming back for a sixth and final season. A release date for that new season has not yet been confirmed.

Cobra Kai never dies! After five badass seasons, Cobra Kai Season 6 will be the final showdown. The epic conclusion to the decades-long karate saga is coming soon to Netflix. Stream Cobra Kai’s first five seasons now.

Cobra Kai first launched as YouTube Red Original in 2018. The show continued the story of The Karate Kid, bringing back actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in their respective roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The story follows the two three decades after original film when Johnny revives the Cobra Kai dojo.

YouTube produced the first three seasons of Cobra Kai from 2018 through 2020, at which point YouTube had mostly ceased its efforts with original content. It was at the point of the release of the third season that Netflix acquired the show. In the time since, the streaming giant has produced two more full seasons, to now be followed by this sixth and final season.

