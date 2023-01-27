Google Chrome is getting a redesign on desktop – here’s a sneak peek [Gallery]

Google Chrome is set to get a “refresh” to its interface sometime in 2023, and work is already underway. Thanks to how Google works on Chrome, we can get a sneak peek of what’s in store for the upcoming redesign.

Chrome first launched in the late 2000s and quickly became a hit thanks to its speedy browsing, useful extensions, and user-friendly design. Over time, the browser has built on many of those aspects and helped push web development forward in many ways. Throughout its history, too, Google has also pushed a few updates to the design of Chrome across its various platforms.

Sometime in 2023, Google is planning to “refresh” the look of Chrome with a slight redesign to its apps.

Work on this redesign was first spotted back in November, but the changes have since made their way into Chrome Canary. The option is disabled by default, but easily enabled using a flag (chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023). The option is also in the latest Chromium builds, but the two are currently largely showing the same version of the redesign.

Once enabled and Chrome has been relaunched, you’ll notice a handful of changes right off the bat. On Windows, Google Chrome’s redesign puts more distinct separation between tabs and the omnibar, as well as adopting a slight blue tint to background tabs. To some extent, it’s a look that feels a bit reminiscent of Chrome’s original UI.

Google Chrome’s “refresh” (L) versus the current UI (R)

Diving in a bit further, there are other changes to see. For instance, the bookmarks interface adopts rounded shapes for text boxes and buttons, as opposed to the rectangular designs used today.

Google Chrome’s “refresh” (L) versus the current UI (R)

Beyond that, there’s not much else new. Google’s description of a “refresh” is certainly apt, as this is by no means a “major redesign.” Still, these are some welcome changes, and we’ll be curious to see the final look.

What else might be coming with the Google Chrome redesign? Other potential arrivals that have been spotted previously include dynamic theming based on the background of the New Tab page, as well as a new look for toggle buttons as Leopeva64 recently posted.

As part of Chrome's 2023 refresh, Google will change the design of the toggles, this is how they would look like:https://t.co/ku0vvRJRx1

. pic.twitter.com/2xHs0FlPiL — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) January 24, 2023

It’s not entirely clear when Google plans to release its big Chrome redesign, but when it does arrive it will apparently be heading to Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, as well as Fuchsia and Lacros.

