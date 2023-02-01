Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 now available for Pixel phones

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out today as what should be the final major preview before the stable launch in March.

It notably still features the January 2023 security patch, which could be addressed with an update (like a Beta 3.1) later on. The following issues have been resolved with Beta 3 (T2B3.230109.002):

Developer-reported and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue where notifications in a notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners. (Issue #264287776, Issue #265529116)

Fixed an issue where the message in the notification shade that indicates an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active foreground services. (Issue #266075977)

Fixed an issue where the overflow menu couldn’t be accessed when editing Quick Settings tiles. (Issue #263484657)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device with vibration enabled to vibrate for too long after it received a notification. (Issue #239676913)

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused messaging apps to crash or fail to send notifications.

Fixed a GPU issue that prevented apps from using certain visual effects.

Fixed an issue where Quick Settings tiles for a work profile were not added after setting up a new device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Pixel launcher to crash when using the Search bar in the app drawer.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using a pattern after the Google Assistant was activated.

Fixed an issue in the com.android.qns system process that sometimes caused crashes.

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher that prevented Chinese text input from being recognized when typing in the Search bar in the app drawer.

Fixed an issue where when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashed with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app couldn’t be opened.

Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused it to crash from a null pointer exception.

Fixed an issue where the connection status of a Bluetooth device sometimes did not match the actual device state.

Fixed an issue where the Pixel launcher crashed when a user tapped a web search suggestion for a query term.

Fixed an issue that caused status bar icons to overlap with the date text when font and display settings were set to their maximum level on a device.

However, there’s still one remaining issue with how the “list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.”

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 remaining on the January 2023 security patch level is quite odd as Google usually releases betas after the latest monthly Android security patch has launched. That is not expected until Monday, February 6.

If you have installed the QPR2 Beta, leaving the program will result in a wipe and your next opportunity to exit without losing data will be in March after the stable launch.

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. as well as in the Android Emulator.

Most users will be installing Beta 3 from the Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.

