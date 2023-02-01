Dbrand expands its slick ‘Palettes’ skins to Google Pixel, Samsung, and other devices

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 1st 2023 1:14 pm PT

dbrand palettes
After launching the “Palettes” skin series for Apple products only last year, dbrand has just announced that its popular series will be coming to Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and virtually every other device in the company’s portfolio.

“Palettes” is a unique set of designs for dbrand skins that were created in collaboration with YouTuber Ali Abdaal. The set of skins embraced lighter colors versus some of the darker themes dbrand’s other special edition releases tend to gravitate toward.

The series consists of four designs:

  • Magma
  • Solstice
  • Sea Breeze
  • Alpine

All four have a slick look and are available both as skins for the device directly, or one of the company’s “Grip” cases. As mentioned, these were originally exclusive to iPhone and other Apple devices, but they’ve since expanded to everything from Pixel to Galaxy and game consoles. And they look pretty great on the Pixel 7 Pro if we do say so ourselves.

You can order dbrand’s Palettes skins today for around $24.95, depending on your device.

