Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 3 laptops are even better connected to your phone

Samsung is introducing a new batch of Windows-powered laptops alongside the Galaxy S23 series in its Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

The Galaxy Book 3 series is a lineup of powerful Windows laptops that are designed to complete an ecosystem of products for Samsung Galaxy smartphone, tablet, and watch users, much like Apple’s Macbooks work alongside the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. And with that in mind, Samsung is going all in on features that tie together your Galaxy smartphone with these laptops.

That starts with Microsoft’s “Link to Windows” app, which is most powerful with a Samsung device. Alongside the usual features of file transfers, notification mirroring, SMS control, and controlling apps from the PC, the service is also now able to start up a hotspot on the phone from the PC, as well as showing your recent websites from the Samsung Internet browser so you can pick up where you left off on your laptop.

Expert RAW can now transfer images to PC for editing in Adobe Lightroom, and Multi Control allows your laptop and smartphone to share the same keyboard and trackpad, as well as copy/paste clipboard and the ability to use drag-and-drop across devices. Samsung also notes that Galaxy tablets can be used as a wireless external monitor.

But what are all those features without a capable machine behind them?

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro kicks off the lineup, with either a 14-inch or 16-inch AMOLED display at 120Hz and 2880×1800 resolution. Both laptops are powered by Intel Core i5 or i7 13th Gen chips with Iris X graphics. RAM ranges from 8GB to 32GB, with storage starting at 256GB and topping out at 1TB. There’s also a 1080p webcam, fingerprint sensor, 65W charging over USB-C, and a backlit keyboard – the 16-inch model has a number pad too. Ports include two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A, and HDMI 1.4.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship laptop, with a 16-inch AMOLED 120Hz display at 2880×1800 resolution, but an Intel Core i7 or i9 13th Gen processor paired with Nvidia RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU. RAM and storage include 16GB/32GB and 512GB/1TB choices, with an expansion slot available for added storage. The machine also has a full backlit keyboard with number pad, 100W charging over USB-C, and a solid allotment of ports including two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A, and HDMI 2.0.

All three laptops are built from an aluminum frame and use recycled plastics, and weigh in at less than 4lbs. There will also be a Galaxy Book 3 Pro with a 2-in-1 hinge and optional 5G. Pre-orders start today with in-store availability and shipping on February 17. Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at $1,449.99, with Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 at $1,899.99. The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra starts at $2,399.99.

