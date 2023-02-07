American Express cards can now use Google Pay’s virtual cards on Chrome and Android

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 7th 2023 7:44 am PT

american express virtual cards google pay
0 Comments

After launching last year, Google Pay is making its first expansion with virtual cards as American Express cardholders can now use the feature on Chrome and Android.

Announced as a part of “Safer Internet Day,” Google has confirmed that virtual cards in Pay are now available for American Express cards. This expands the feature past Capital One, which first adopted the feature last year.

American Express customers can create a virtual card by linking their card to their Google account. From there, Google Chrome and Android will show the option to use a virtual card instead of the standard card number when making online purchases.

Virtual card numbers from Google Pay allow users to better protect their credit cards when shopping online or simply making payments online using a credit card. This is accomplished by creating a unique card number for each merchant you use online.

Google says in a blog post that it looks forward to “working with other networks this year,” implying further expansions to come.

Our virtual cards are available to anyone with an eligible Capital One or American Express credit card. We’re also working on adding Visa and Mastercard, as well as other major banks. A huge help in this process has been working with innovative partners across the payment ecosystem to bring this to life. We launched with Capital One last year, we are rolling out with American Express now, and we look forward to working with the other networks this year.

More on Google Pay:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pay

Google Pay
American Express

American Express

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.