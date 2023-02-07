American Express cards can now use Google Pay’s virtual cards on Chrome and Android

After launching last year, Google Pay is making its first expansion with virtual cards as American Express cardholders can now use the feature on Chrome and Android.

Announced as a part of “Safer Internet Day,” Google has confirmed that virtual cards in Pay are now available for American Express cards. This expands the feature past Capital One, which first adopted the feature last year.

American Express customers can create a virtual card by linking their card to their Google account. From there, Google Chrome and Android will show the option to use a virtual card instead of the standard card number when making online purchases.

Virtual card numbers from Google Pay allow users to better protect their credit cards when shopping online or simply making payments online using a credit card. This is accomplished by creating a unique card number for each merchant you use online.

Google says in a blog post that it looks forward to “working with other networks this year,” implying further expansions to come.

Our virtual cards are available to anyone with an eligible Capital One or American Express credit card. We’re also working on adding Visa and Mastercard, as well as other major banks. A huge help in this process has been working with innovative partners across the payment ecosystem to bring this to life. We launched with Capital One last year, we are rolling out with American Express now, and we look forward to working with the other networks this year.

More on Google Pay:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: