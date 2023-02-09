Android 14 DP1: Health Connect is now baked into system settings

Ben Schoon

- Feb. 9th 2023 1:32 pm PT

health connect
0 Comments

The first developer preview of Android 14 doesn’t contain a huge number of changes, but one notable tweak comes to Health Connect, which is now baked into the system settings.

Google announced Health Connect at I/O 2022 as a service that could sync data across different health and fitness apps – steps from Samsung Health into Google Fit, or activity from Meta/Oculus to Fitbit, for example. It’s a service with a lot of potential, and in Android 14, Google is making it a part of the system itself.

Related: How to sync your Fitbit stats with Google Fit using the Health Connect app

In the first developer preview of Android 14, released yesterday for Pixel phones, Google has moved Health Connect into system settings. This is a change from previously showing the syncing service as an independent app that needed to be installed from the Play Store. Health Connect appears in Settings under Security & privacy > Privacy > Health Connect.

Once you’ve navigated to that page, Health Connect works as usual. You can see apps that have used Health Connect to sync data and set up those channels in the first place. It’s a minor change in the end, but one that’s certainly welcome. By having this as a system offering, it’s more likely that more folks will have it and that more apps will adopt it. That said, burying it down a bit further means fewer people will have it on hand.

More on Android 14:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 14

Android 14
Android 14 Developer Preview

Android 14 Developer Preview
Health Connect

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.