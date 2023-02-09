The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rock solid in durability test

The Galaxy S Ultra series has been a solid buy as far as durability goes for the past few generations. With some subtle changes made to the overall design, it wouldn’t be hard to believe that the Galaxy S23 Ultra performs just as well in a durability test, would it?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is less than a week old, having just been released on Feb 1. With that, Samsung announced two other devices, the S23 and S23+. While both are flagships in different respects, the Ultra lives up to its name with a 200MP camera and extra features that allow for heavier use and longer work/play time.

In a new durability test, Zach from JerryRigEverything put the S23 Ultra through the wringer, as he does with most devices. What’s interesting about this particular test, though, is that the S23 Ultra looks almost the exact same at the end as it did in the beginning, pre-torture.

On the surface, the S23 Ultra withstood scratches all the way to the sixth hardness level, which is a little surprising for Gorilla Glass’ new Victus 2. On either side, with razor taken to Samsung’s Armor Aluminum, the S23 Ultra scratches relatively easily, though it takes a considerable amount of effort or force.

The most impressive part of the entire Galaxy S23 durability test was how well the Ultra’s screen held up to an open flame. With exposure reaching about 60 seconds, there looked to be minimal or no damage at all, when most devices would show signs of the internal panel failing after just half that. Past that, the device also shows no extreme bend when force is applied.

Overall, the S23 Ultra passes with flying colors. In fairness, not many phones can resist a razor blade the metal frame. Beyond that, Samsung did a fine job in building the Ultra, though you still should slap a case on it.

