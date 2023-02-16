ChromeOS 110 rolling out: Super Resolution Audio, Select-to-speak, channels labels, more

Google is rolling out ChromeOS 110 with a number of user-facing tweaks that will be available on Chromebooks over the coming weeks.

If you’re on Beta, Dev, or Canary, ChromeOS now notes that with channel labels in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Each channel has its own icon: blue Beta bug, green Dev < > symbols, or yellow Canary head.

At the bottom of Quick Settings, you’ll also see Beta, Developer, or Canary followed by the version number and a shortcut to the Feedback tool, which now lists “Top help content.”

On a similar front, the Diagnostic app now offers a keyboard test to make sure every key works, while there’s a new Crosh (Terminal) command — printscan_debug — for debugging printing and scanning issues:

A new Crosh command will provide more detailed printer and scanner logs to be collected and available to users and in feedback reports, without needing the device to be in developer mode

Autocomplete in Launcher Search sees a trio of improvements:

Robust autocompletion for mistyped and misspelled queries

Clearer search result categories for selected result

More intuitive result selection experience with keyboard navigation

ChromeOS 110 is making it easier to start Select-to-speak by letting you highlight text and opening the right-click menu for “Listen to selected text.” The previous process involved tapping the Shelf icon. Select-to-speak also now automatically switches languages to match the content, while it’s been elevated in the Settings app and now appears inline.

Bluetooth headsets and their microphones have limited bandwidth to transmit, thus resulting in muffled audio. ChromeOS now uses an ML model to “reconstruct the high-frequency parts of the audio signal” from an otherwise low-bandwidth source. This results in what Google calls “Super Resolution Audio” for any call or app that will sound more natural.

