Motorola Defy Link adds satellite messaging and SOS to Android and iOS for $100

Satellite connectivity is going to be commonplace in many future smartphones, but as of today, it’s really only in Apple’s iPhone 14 series. But for an affordable price, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link adds this valuable connectivity to existing Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth.

Operating on top of MediaTek’s new chips with satellite support, the Motorola Defy Satellite Link lets your existing smartphone communicate with satellites. The accessory connects to your Android or iOS smartphone via Bluetooth and has the needed hardware to connect to satellites and the Bullitt Satellite Messenger app for “device-to-device” two-way messaging.

The Satellite Messenger app is a full messaging service in itself that works over Wi-Fi and cellular first, but can then connect to satellite as long as uters have a “clear view of the sky.” When sending a message from the app, it will be delivered to other users of the app, or forward the message via SMS where the recipient is asked to download the Bullitt app. There is no cost to the recipient, but there is a charge for the party using satellite connectivity starting at $4.99/month.

This device can also be used for “SOS Assist,” which can directly connect to emergency response centers from FocusPoint International.

The Link has an IP68 rating for water resistance and a 600 mAh battery which is claimed to be enough for “days” of use. The device also has built-in SOS and “check-in” buttons which can be used even if a paired smartphone is not connected.

Motorola Defy Satellite Link will be available starting in Q2 2023 with a price of $99. A bundle will also be sold with the device and 12 months of satellite service for $149 (savings of roughly $5). When available, you’ll be able to buy from the Motorola Defy website.

