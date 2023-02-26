Google emphasizing ‘Pixel Value’ and getting features ‘before other Android devices’

With the Fixed on Pixel Super Bowl commercial, a new tagline was introduced: “The only phone engineered by Google.” The latest Google ad campaign continues that and is emphasizing “Pixel Value.”

Pixel Value

The “Pixel Value” campaign proclaims the 7 and 7 Pro as being “Engineered by Google. Made for everyone.”

The very point made on this Google Store page is about Feature Drops and how the quarterly release of new features means “you don’t have to keep getting a new phone.”

Unlike other smartphones, Pixel is built to last because it’s designed to be updated. New features are sent to your phone every few months – for the camera, battery, and more – without taking lots of space, and before other Android devices get them.

Pixel phones have always been first to new Google features, but that marketing copy — “before other Android devices get them” — is really quite explicit. For example, we saw Magic Eraser from the Pixel 6/7 come to any Google One subscriber on Android or iOS earlier this week.

“Refined craftsmanship” talks about IP68 water/dust resistance, the “Recycled aluminum finish,” and “Tough Gorilla Glass” [Victus]. Google then talks about the handful of AI-backed calling features like Call Assist for spam and unknown numbers, with Google Assistant being credited. There’s also Clear Calling and Direct My Call.

Surprisingly, the camera is third on the list, and that’s followed by a “Personalized help when and where you need it.” This discusses the Tensor G2, Live Translate, and the Personal Safety app with Car Crash Detection.

Sustainability is the penultimate section, and “Compatibility” rounds things out:

It works well with Pixel devices. And others, too. Listen to music with AirPods®, use GALAXY® and Garmin® watches, and connect to other devices you already own.11 So you have way more options, without ever feeling trapped.

“Switch to Pixel. Bring your stuff.”

A second new campaign on the Google Store talks about the perennial issue of switching OEMs and operating systems.

Highlighted is how each Google Account gives you “an industry-leading 15 GB of free cloud storage” and how you can “access your photos, files, and more without your phone.” This is an interactive tool showing how to switch from iPhone or Android.

Google is emphasizing how you can keep communicating with people after switching to Pixel. WhatsApp is mentioned, and Nearby Share is introduced. Messages also gets a mention, while particularly interesting is how besides Google Meet you can “join a friend’s FaceTime call in your browser.”

