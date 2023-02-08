Google airing Pixel 7 Super Bowl ad showing off Magic Eraser [Video]

Besides the football and Apple Music-sponsored Halftime Show, you’ll see a Pixel 7 and 7 Pro ad during Super Bowl LVII this Sunday.

“Fixed on Pixel” is focused on highlighting Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. The latter (Pixel 7 exclusive) can remove blurring and other visual noise, while the former (Pixel 6 and newer) deletes objects as well as change the color or brightness of items (Camouflage). Both tools can be applied to any image in Google Photos, not just those taken by a Pixel phone.

This 90-second Pixel 7 ad will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl and was created by Google’s in-house creative teams.

It starts with a “For years, our phones have captured our memories” tagline with various family moments that have background imperfections shown. Google then shows how fixing them is as simple as circling what you want to remove as “We Run This” by Missy Elliot plays. The last 30 seconds of the ad is devoted to Photo Unblur and enhancing images. The ending tagline is Google Pixel 7. The only phone engineered by Google.”

The photos that are getting edited and fixed come from actual end users, Google, and three celebrity cameos. There’s Amy Schumer, Doja Cat, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was named the face of the Pixel 6.

Last year, Google aired a Real Tone-focused Super Bowl ad featuring Lizzo while it aired a Google Home commercial in 2017. Hardware ads at the Super Bowl are rarer for Google, with the company usually opting for ads about various software experiences.

