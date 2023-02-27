Google Keep adding single note widget and Wear OS 3 complications

Following the dual-pane layout optimized for Android tablets (and Chromebooks) in November, Google Keep is getting a single note widget and a pair of Wear OS 3 complications.

The two existing Google Keep widgets let you pin a feed of notes by pinned or label to your homescreen (Note collection) and quickly start a text, list, drawing, image, or audio note (Quick capture).

A single note widget is now coming to let you “swiftly manage your notes and check off to-do lists” right from the homescreen. The ability to tap/mark complete, especially for lists, is a big upgrade, with a FAB in the bottom-right opening the full app. It will also show reminders, background colors that you set, and any images added to the note.

This continues Google’s work on widgets, including optimizing them for tablet layouts.

Meanwhile, Google Keep for Wear OS is following its main feed redesign in December with two complications that let you instantly create notes and to-do lists. Tapping from your watch face opens voice input, and you have the ability to confirm the transcript before it’s saved. This is the same functionality offered by the Google Keep Tile.

These two features are rolling out “soon” to Google Keep for Android and Wear OS 3.

Elsewhere in the Workspace family, following last week’s big announcement of upcoming Material You redesigns on the web, Google reiterated that the ability to annotate PDFs with your finger or stylus is rolling out. There are different ink strokes and a highlighter.

