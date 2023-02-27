Google Keep adding single note widget and Wear OS 3 complications

Abner Li

- Feb. 27th 2023 12:30 am PT

Apps & Updates
0 Comments

Following the dual-pane layout optimized for Android tablets (and Chromebooks) in November, Google Keep is getting a single note widget and a pair of Wear OS 3 complications.

The two existing Google Keep widgets let you pin a feed of notes by pinned or label to your homescreen (Note collection) and quickly start a text, list, drawing, image, or audio note (Quick capture). 

A single note widget is now coming to let you “swiftly manage your notes and check off to-do lists” right from the homescreen. The ability to tap/mark complete, especially for lists, is a big upgrade, with a FAB in the bottom-right opening the full app. It will also show reminders, background colors that you set, and any images added to the note.

This continues Google’s work on widgets, including optimizing them for tablet layouts.

Google Keep note widget
Google Keep note widget
Google Keep note widget

Meanwhile, Google Keep for Wear OS is following its main feed redesign in December with two complications that let you instantly create notes and to-do lists. Tapping from your watch face opens voice input, and you have the ability to confirm the transcript before it’s saved. This is the same functionality offered by the Google Keep Tile. 

These two features are rolling out “soon” to Google Keep for Android and Wear OS 3.

Elsewhere in the Workspace family, following last week’s big announcement of upcoming Material You redesigns on the web, Google reiterated that the ability to annotate PDFs with your finger or stylus is rolling out. There are different ink strokes and a highlighter.

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is designed to run on watches. It's based on a modified version of Android, designed by Google, and used on many third-party smartwatches.
About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com